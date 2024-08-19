Civil servants in many Southeast states will not be going to work on Tuesday, August 20, as many have declared the day a public holiday to celebrate Isese Day.

The Isese festival is a traditional celebration held annually in most Southwestern states. "Isese" means tradition in Yoruba, one of Nigeria's many languages. It refers to traditional events observed by the Yoruba people.

Popular festivals considered as traditions include Ojude Oba, Eyo, Igogo, Sango, Olojo, and Oro. Isese Day is a regional activity observed in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Kwara, Edo and Kogi.

The Ancient Religion Societies of African Descendants International Council recognizes Isese Day. Prayers, sacrifices to the gods, and dance are performed during the festival. White, red, and black are the dominant colours.

For the 2024 celebration of the Isese Day, some states have asked workers to stay at home to honour the day. Below is the list of states:

Sanwo-Olu declares Tuesday as a public holiday

The Lagos State Government has declared Tuesday, August 20, 2024, a work-free day for public servants to mark the Isese Day celebration. This is the first time the state government has observed a public holiday for Isese Day.

The declaration was made in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, stating that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the work-free day. Public servants are expected to resume work on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, by 8:00 am.

Ogun honours Isese Day

The Ogun State Government has declared Tuesday, August 20, 2024, a public holiday to celebrate Isese Day. This decision reflects the administration's commitment to religious inclusivity

The government encourages traditional worshippers to commemorate the day while urging them to celebrate in moderation and respect the rights of other religions. This will help maintain the state's culture of religious tolerance and harmony.

The government also appeals to adherents to use the festive period to pray for peace and economic advancement in Ogun State and Nigeria, recognizing the significant contribution of prayers to a nation's success.

Governor Adeleke declares Tuesday a public holiday

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared Tuesday, August 20, a holiday to celebrate Isese Day, a traditional religion day.

The United Nations designated August 20 as Traditional Religion (Isese) Day for a global celebration of traditional religion.

Since 2012, the Osun State Government has observed August 20 as Isese Day, allowing traditionalists in the state to commemorate the day.

Governor Adeleke has approved the holiday, urging traditionalists to use the day to pray for the state's prosperity and unity among various religious groups.

Oyo declares work-free day

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has declared August 20 a work-free day to celebrate Isese Day in 2024.

The governor's Special Adviser (Media), Sulaimon Olanrewaju, announced the declaration in a statement on Wednesday, August August 14. Makinde had previously stated that August 20 is observed as a work-free day annually to commemorate Isese Day, starting last year.

The governor has encouraged traditional worshippers and all citizens to use the day to pray for peace, unity, and stability in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

