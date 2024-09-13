The FG announced Monday, September 16, as a public holiday for the celebration of the 2024 Eid ul Maulud

Legit.ng reports that the minister of the interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced that the holiday was to honour the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad

Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim faithful to emulate the noble deeds of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him)

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has declared Monday, September 16, as a public holiday for the celebration of the Eid ul Maulud, a day set aside for the commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made the declaration on Friday, September 13, on behalf of the president and the federal government in Abuja.

The federal government has declared Monday, September 16, 2024, as a public holiday to mark the celebration of the Eid ul Maulud. Photo credit: @BTOofficial

The statement was signed by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the permanent secretary (PS) of the ministry of interior.

Tunji-Ojo extended his congratulatory messages to the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and the diaspora for the grace to witness the 2024 celebration.

Eid ul Maulud: Nigeria announces public holiday

The minister then admonished Nigerians to live with the spirit of love, perseverance, tolerance and patience, the true and deep virtues "exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad".

Furthermore, Tunji-Ojo called on the youths to be hardworking and peaceful in the discharge of their duties to their fellow country people without recourse to ideology, ethnicity, faith or social class.

Read the full details of the announcement below:

Why is Eid ul Maulud significant?

During Eid-el-Maulud, Muslims reflect on the Prophet’s life, his kindness, compassion, and his role as a spiritual guide. They seek to emulate his teachings and strive for personal growth and self-improvement.

The day is used to spread love, patience, tolerance, and perseverance. Some use this day to give to the less privileged, while in some cities, there are street parades, houses, and mosques decorated and in some cases, candies and sweets are shared in the whole city.

Public holidays in September 2024

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that at least three holidays will be observed in Nigeria in September 2024.

Aside from marking important celebrations, the holidays allow Nigerians to unwind and relax while taking a break from work.

