The Federal Government has inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the 2024 Independence Day Celebration

The committee will be responsible for planning, organizing, and executing all approved activities to commemorate the country’s independence

On Thursday, September 19, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, announced that Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary on 1 October, will be subdued in line with the prevailing mood of the nation

On Thursday, September 19, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led federal government announced a line-up of activities to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary on October 1.

FG stated that the events will be low-key in line with the current mood of the nation, especially the escalating economic hardship millions of Nigerians are faced with.

As reported by Vanguard, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, disclosed this when he inaugurated an inter-ministerial for the celebration.

The committee is vested with the responsibility of planning, organizing, and executing all approved activities to commemorate the sacrifices of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

Director, Information, at the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

Akume said:

“The 64th Independence Anniversary celebration will be low-keyed to reflect the trying times the nation is undergoing”.

“SGF stated that the event will afford the government the opportunity to showcase to Nigerians its scorecard recorded within the short period in office to reposition Nigeria through its reform initiatives to deliver the dividends of democracy.

According to the statement, the committee members comprise the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; the Minister of Information and National Orientation; the Minister of Interior; the Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Minister of the FCT; the Special Adviser to the President, Policy and Coordination; Senior Special Assistant to the President, Social Events and Inspector-General of Police.

