The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of its national caucus and National Executive Council (NEC) meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 11 and 12, 2024.

In a statement by Felix Morka, the ruling party spokesperson, on Monday, September 9, the APC said the public will be informed of a new date for the meetings.

APC finally postpone NEC meeting as calls for Ganduje's sack thickens Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Why Ganduje should be removed as APC chair

This came as the North Central stakeholders of the APC have recently renewed their calls for the return of the national chairmanship position to the region. Former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was appointed national chairman in August 2023, sparking agitation from the North Central stakeholders who felt their position was unjustly given to Ganduje from the North West region.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, former North Central stakeholders of the APC have recently renewed their calls for the return of the national chairmanship position to the region. Former national chairmanship aspirant Mohammed Saidu-Etsu appealed to President Tinubu to reverse the injustice done to the region during the upcoming NEC meeting.

Etsu emphasized the North Central Zone's political strength, with five out of six governors, and urged the president to reward the hard work of party members in the zone.

Why calls for Ganduje's sack thicken

The stakeholders argued that the North Central Zone has been unfairly treated since the last party reorganization, with all zones being adequately represented except for theirs. They urged President Tinubu to ensure the chairmanship is zoned back to the North Central, righting the year-long injustice and allowing the zone to take its rightful place among its peers.

Etsu commended President Tinubu for initiating the National Executive Council meeting, which he believes is long overdue. He emphasized that there are outstanding issues in the party that are of utmost priority to the North Central Zone, and their position on these issues is well-documented.

The North Central stakeholders are eager to see the national chairmanship position returned to their region, citing their political strength and the need to right the injustice done to them. They hope that President Tinubu will use the upcoming NEC meeting to address their concerns and ensure the party's cohesion and unity.

See the APC statement here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng