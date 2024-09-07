The Edo State Government has indefinitely postponed the resumption of all public and private schools

The decision was announced in a memo by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Ojo Akin-Longe, citing tension and financial challenges faced by parents and guardians as key reasons

The government has urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children during this period

Edo state - The Edo State Government has announced an indefinite postponement of school resumption due to the recent fuel price hike.

In a memo issued by Ojo Akin-Longe, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, the government stated that the reopening of all public and private schools, originally scheduled for Monday, September 9, 2024, has been delayed until further notice.

Edo government postpones school resumption Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

The memo reads:

“The Edo State Government has postponed the resumption of all schools, both public and private, indefinitely.

"This decision comes in light of the tension caused by the recent fuel price increase and the financial challenges faced by parents and guardians."

Furthermore, the state government also called on parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and wards during this period, citing concerns over the heightened challenges resulting from the fuel price hike.

Why fuel price may increase to N5,000, NLC speaks

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a dire warning that Nigerians could soon face an alarming fuel price increase, potentially paying as much as N5,000 per litre.

Benson Upah, while attributing the looming crisis to the government’s failure to address underlying economic issues and fulfil promises made to labour leaders, argued that there is no correlation between the minimum wage and the recent hikes, which have left Nigerians struggling to survive.

Speaking on the potential fuel price hike, Idahosa cautioned that the current trajectory of fuel prices suggests that Nigerians have not yet seen the worst of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng