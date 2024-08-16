The APC has dismissed the report that some powers within the rank of the party are plotting to remove its national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje

Barrister Fetus Fuanter, the APC deputy national secretary, said the party is not aware of any ambassadorial appointment for Ganduje

Fuanter's disclaimer followed the report that President Bola Tinubu had concluded a plan to give an ambassadorial position to Ganduje to facilitate his removal as the APC national chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the report that some bigwigs are planning to remove its national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, was not true.

The ruling APC also dismissed the claim that President Bola Tinubu has concluded a plan to appoint Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano state, as an ambassador to enhance his removal as the party's national chairman.

APC dismisses plot to remove Ganduje as national chairman Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Why is APC plotting to remove Ganduje?

According to the report, the plot to remove Ganduje was motivated by mounting pressure on the president and several accusations against him, including the fraud suits filed against him by the Kano state government.

But Barrister Fetus Fuanter, the APC deputy national secretary, dismissed the claim of Ganduje's removal plot, adding that the party is not aware of any ambassadorial appointments for the former Kano governor.

Fuanter made the clarification after the meeting of the APC's National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja on Thursday, August 15.

When will APC hold the NEC meeting?

The barrister also announced that the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will be held on September 12. It will be the first since Ganduje became national chairman on August 3, 2023. The NEC is the party's second-highest decision-making body after the national convention.

According to Fuanter, the APC national caucus will meet on September 11, a day before the convention, to address several issues, particularly the APC crisis in Rivers state.

Regarding the crisis in the Rivers State chapter, the APC recognizes Chief Tony Okocha's leadership, aligned with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. The party dismissed a recent court ruling against Okocha's leadership as an "abuse of court processes," indicating their support for his position.

Rivers APC chairman speaks on South-South leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reinstated APC chairman in Rivers state, Emeka Beke, said Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, remains the party's leader in the South-South.

Beke also dismissed the possibility of a truce between Amaechi, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, stating that Wike and Fubara are not members of his party.

While Amaechi served as Rivers governor and minister under the previous administration, Senate president Godswill Akpabio is expected to lead the APC in the South-South region.

Source: Legit.ng