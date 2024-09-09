Labour Party Chairman Julius Abure accuses Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti of betrayal and creating divisions within the party

Abure rejects the recent stakeholders meeting in Abia State, calling it illegal and unauthorised

He urges party members to stand firm against actions that seek to weaken the Labour Party and emphasises the need for unity

The embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has leveled serious accusations against the party’s presidential candidate in last year’s election, Peter Obi, and the sole governor of the party, Dr. Alex Otti of Abia State.

Abure accused them of betrayal and deliberately creating divisions within the party.

Julius Abure claims he was betrayed by Peter Obi and Otti. Photo credit: X/ObiGroup

Source: Twitter

Speaking on Monday at a national executive council (NEC) meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, Abure expressed his belief that the crisis facing the party would soon be resolved.

He criticized a recent stakeholders meeting convened by Obi, Otti, and other party stalwarts in Umuahia, Abia State, where they elected a former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Esther Nenadi Usman, as the Chairman of a 29-man caretaker committee to address the party's crisis and chart a way forward.

Abure: Peter Obi, Otti's betrayal

The Abure-led national working committee (NWC) rejected the meeting, describing it as illegal and without effect.

Abure stated, “We are at a critical juncture in the life of our party. Recent events have shown that those who should stand with us in the fight for a better, restructured, organized, and united Party have chosen a different path. A path not of unity, but of division.”

He accused Obi and Otti of attempting to create a rift within the party by holding an unauthorized meeting aimed at installing a so-called 'new leadership.' Abure insisted that he and his colleagues, elected at the party's convention on March 27, 2024, would defend their mandate and not succumb to intimidation or harassment.

The convention, held in Anambra State, was reportedly marred by controversies. Abure emphasised, “This action was not just illegal, it was a betrayal of everything the Labour Party stands for, a reward for loyalty with ingratitude, a reward for support with insubordination.”

He called on party members to reject actions that seek to weaken the party, warning that division within the Labour Party equates to division within Nigeria.

Abure urged those aligned with the illegal actions to reconsider, stating, “The act of creating division is not just a political maneuver, it is a dangerous game. A game that, if allowed to continue, will dig a hole too deep for us to climb out of.”

Abure concluded by calling for solidarity among party members, stressing the importance of unity in achieving the party's goals and aligning with the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians.

Opposition reacts as PDP official claims merger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that major opposition parties have denied being approached by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections.

As reported by The Punch, Tanko Yunusa, the interim coordinator of the Obidient movement, expressed doubt over the rumoured merger, saying his principal (Peter Obi) would not be distracted by such talks.

