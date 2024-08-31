APC national secretary Ajibola Bashiru has dismissed the claim that the party was planning to impeach Abdullahi Ganduje as its national chairman

Bashiru said the forthcoming NEC meeting was a routine activity stipulated in Article 11 of the party's constitution.

According to the APC chieftain, the NEC meeting was not an elective activity, and what was being speculated were fake news

FCT< Abuja - Senator Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissed the insinuation that the party was plotting to sack its national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, while clarifying the purpose of the upcoming Caucus and National Executive Council (NEC) meetings.

Bashiru notes that the APC NEC meeting, which is scheduled for September 11 and 12, is not intended to change the party's leadership.

APC dismisses plot to remove Abdullahi Ganduje Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The APC national secretary made this statement during a courtesy visit by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state to the party's national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, August 30.

He explained that the meetings are routine and established under Article 11 of the party's Constitution. He added that they are meant to present stewardship and audit reports, not to elect new leaders.

APC clarifies purpose of NEC meetings

Basiru expressed frustration that some people are twisting the purpose of the meetings. He assured that the meetings are meant to discuss the party's progress and future plans.

His statement reads in part:

“None of these meetings are being scheduled for regime change in the party. It is being held to give stewardship of what has been done by the leadership of Abdullahi Ganduje in terms of presenting our audit report to show what we have been doing as well as the way forward."

For his part, the national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, welcomed Governor Sule to the party's secretariat. He expressed his desire for a strong party that supports the government and promotes internal democracy.

Governor Sule visited to pay his respects and encouraged Ganduje to remain focused, especially with the upcoming Edo and Ondo state governorship elections.

Source: Legit.ng