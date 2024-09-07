President Bola Tinubu has been recently told to sack at least eight of his ministers over their lack of performance

This is coming amid several protests against Tinubu's government as many Nigerians considered his reforms and policies as anti-people

Top among the ministers Tinubu has been asked to sack is Nyesiom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory

President Bola Tinubu has recently come under fire over different challenges Nigerians are facing under his administration. He had taken several reforms in the country that the people considered unfavourable, and some concerned Nigerians have called for the sack of some ministers.

Some of the ministers President Tinubu has been asked to sack have been considered underperforming, while others are being sacked for political reasons.

At least the top eight of the ministers Tinubu was asked to sack during the week have been compiled. Below is the list of the ministers:

Tinubu told to sack Wike

The Northeast Unity Forum (NUF) is calling for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately remove Nyesom Wike from his position as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NUF condemns Wike's recent inflammatory comments against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors who support Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and his threat to incite violence in various states.

The forum is urging President Tinubu to take a stand and choose between upholding the rule of law and associating with a politician like Wike, whom they deem irredeemably compromised.

Tinubu told to sack Badaru, Matawalle

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign, has called on President Tinubu to remove two ministers from their positions.

In a tweet, Bwala urged the President to sack Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the Minister of Defence, and Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence.

Bwala's request is based on an alleged lack of cooperation between the Air Force and Army, which he believes warrants their removal from office.

See his tweet here:

Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power

President Tinubu has also been urged to sack the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, for non-performance. Adelabu has taken several measures to address the issue of epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

However, Debo Adeniran, the executive director of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), recently called for the sack due to the employee's lack of performance.

Al-Kali, Mamman, Ali-Pate, and Ekpo should go

Like Adelabu, CACOL urged President Tinubu to sack Sa'id Ahmed Alkali, minister of transportation; Professor Tahir Mamman, education minister; Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare; and Ekperikpe Ekpo, minister of state for petroleum resources (gas).

According to the group, the performing ministers under the Tinubu's government are less than 15. Recall that the president has up to 40 ministers in his cabinet.

Tinubu speaks on fuel availability

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has told Nigerians to remain calm and that petrol will be available at the market by the weekend.

Tinubu spoke through the minister of state for petroleum resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, adding that the government would not regulate the price.

Lokpobiri maintained that the price of the commodity will be determined by market forces once the commodity is available.

