President Bola Tinubu's minister of state for petroleum resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has disclosed that the current fuel scarcity across the country will be over by the weekend, adding that the government is not fixing the price of the commodity.

According to Lokpobiri, the president is deeply concerned about the hardship Nigerians are facing due to the current fuel situation. To address this, a meeting was held with Vice President Kashim Shettima to discuss the issue.

The minister adds that the government wants to reassure the public that there is sufficient fuel supply in the country. Products are expected to be available nationwide by the weekend.

Lokpobiri states that prices may vary in different regions. According to him, the government believes that once distribution stabilizes, prices will be regulated naturally.

He stressed that it's important to note that the government is not fixing prices, as the sector is deregulated.

His statement reads in part:

"There is no need for panic buying, as supply is adequate. Our primary message to Nigerians is that we are working hard to ensure that the situation normalizes quickly, and prices will stabilize as product availability improves."

Nigerians have been experiencing a scarcity of fuel following the sudden increase in the price of the commodity across the country. Nigerians faced a sudden increase in fuel prices on Tuesday, September 3. Pump prices rose from around ₦600 to ₦1,200, depending on the location.

