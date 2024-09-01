Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Debo Adeniran, the executive director (ED) of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, has said only less than 15 ministers had met the expectations of Nigerians concerning their performance.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Tinubu, in August 2023, swore in 45 ministers.

Five months after, the Nigerian leader suspended Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, following widespread anger over an alleged N585 million scandal.

On his first anniversary in office, Tinubu vowed to sack any non-performing member in his cabinet.

Tinubu urged to tweak cabinet

Amid reports that President Tinubu plans to rejig his cabinet to ease out underperforming ministers, Adeniran supports the rumoured plan.

Furthermore, the civil society leader advised President Tinubu to merge ministries and agencies performing similar functions.

He listed some of the underperforming ministers to include Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power; Sa'id Ahmed Alkali, minister of transportation; Professor Tahir Mamman, the education minister; Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare; and Ekperikpe Ekpo, minister of state for petroleum resources (gas).

Adeniran described some of Tinubu’s appointments as “jobs for the boys”.

Adeniran told The Punch in an interview published on Sunday, September 1:

“Most of the ministers are not performing; they are just noise makers and they seem not to understand the job they have been appointed to do. From our assessment, few of the ministers, less than 15 of them are performing.

“The president needs to weed out more than two-third of the crowd he put together as his cabinet. If he has 48 ministers, we are saying that he should weed out a minimum of 36 of them, so that we will know those that are the performing ministers.

“When he weeds out that two-third, he should not replace them with another, he should just merge the ministries with other ones and supervise others directly."

See the list of the ministers allegedly underperforming below:

Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power Sa'id Ahmed Alkali, minister of transportation Professor Tahir Mamman, education minister Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare Ekperikpe Ekpo, minister of state for petroleum resources (gas)

Tinubu may shake up cabinet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu reportedly plans to sack underperforming ministers from his cabinet.

The cabinet reshuffle will see Tinubu reassign other ministers to another ministry for improved effectiveness.

The sources in the presidency stated that the cabinet reshuffle was imminent.

