President Bola Tinubu has been urged to review members of his cabinet and make appointments based on merit

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the PDP, made the call while speaking on Tinubu's one year in office in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

The PDP chieftain compared the administration of Tinubu to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Musa Yar'Adua and Olusegun Obasanjo

President Bola Tinubu has again been criticized for constituting a poor cabinet. In an exclusive interview with Legit. ng, Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rated all his ministers poor.

The PDP chieftain maintained that Nigeria started regressing immediately after the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over the country's leadership under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu's ministers poorly rated Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

PDP chieftain compares Tinubu to past presidents

Olanrewaju compared Buhari's and Tinubu's administrations to former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umar Musa Yar'Adua, and Goodluck Jonathan.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He said:

"There are almost 50 ministers, and you can’t say this is the best. All of them look equal. Let’s go back to history since the beginning of the fourth republic. President Obasanjo assembled very strong, positive, and innovative minds that helped revive and drive the economy with the help of H.E AlhA Atiku Abubakar as the chairman of the economic team.

"The late President Umar Yar'Adua also assembled intelligent minds with different levels of leadership skills. We saw many positive policies, creativity, and a clear road map to a better Nigeria.

"President Goodluck Jonathan also assembled brilliant young minds, which made international organisations rate our economy as the fastest-growing in the world.

How Nigeria started getting it wrong

The PDP chieftain maintained that things started falling apart for the country during the Buhari administration. His comment reads:

"Nigeria regressed when Buhari became the president and brought a lot of half-backed people based on his relationship with them and not on merit. We saw the outcome of different faces of recession and the impact on Nigerians."

Olanrewaju reviewed Tinubu's ministers

The PDP chieftain maintained that the current cabinet members have not implemented effective policies. He said:

"Now we have Tinubu as president, and you can say that all the hype that he will assemble the best brains is nothing but a pure joke. The CBN governor and the economy minister, who are his direct Lagos boys, have shown in just seven months that nothing good will come from this government.

"When you look at all the ministers, all they do is share money, and they do not have positive policies that can truly impact the people. You also see the power minister telling Nigerians to turn off refrigerators, removing the electricity subsidy, and having a lot more anti-citizen policies.

"As I said, I can’t even rate any of the ministers as average because all of them are below average, which is not good enough for this country.

"I urge the president to look beyond the political and personal relationships he has with all of those currently heading the ministries and select brave minds based on merit, commitment, and integrity. If you look closely, more than half of his ministers have one or two criminal cases with the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission). How will Nigeria grow when too many alleged criminals make decisions for us?"

PDP chieftain lists three best-performing governors

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP chieftain Olanrewaju has rated Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, Ahmadu Finti of Adamawa, and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta states as the best-performing governors in the last year.

The PDP chieftain maintained that he was aware of the country's challenges and urged other governors to prepare.

The three governors were rated for promoting infrastructural development and maintaining people and order in their states.

Source: Legit.ng