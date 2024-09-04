Global site navigation

President Tinubu Told to Immediately Sack 2 Top Ministers, Names Surface
Politics

President Tinubu Told to Immediately Sack 2 Top Ministers, Names Surface

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • A former aide to ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, Barrister Daniel Bwala, has made a comment concerning the security apparatus under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration
  • Bwala in his post suggested that the ministers of defence, Mohammed Badaru and Bello Matawalle, should be immediately sacked by the president
  • According to Bwala, Messrs Badaru and Matawalle allegedly allowed avoidable errors that led to the seizure of the military armoured vehicle by armed groups known as 'bandits' in Zamfara state

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, has asked President Bola Tinubu to sack Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the minister of defence.

In a tweet on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle recently, Bwala also advised President Tinubu to kick out Bello Matawalle, the incumbent minister of state for defence.

Names surface as President Tinubu told to sack 2 top ministers
The security challenges that the Tinubu administration inherited are daunting. Photo credit: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Bwala hinged his call on the purported "lack of cooperation between the air force and army".

He wrote:

"If this perceived lack of cooperation between the air force and army continues, where we see schoolboy errors resulting in ragtag bandits taking our armoured vehicles and munitions, then both ministers of defence may need to be shown the door out. No sentiments."

'Only less than 15 are performing' - Adeniran

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Debo Adeniran, the executive director (ED) of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), said less than 15 ministers had met the expectations of Nigerians with respect to their performance.

Amid reports that President Tinubu plans to rejig his cabinet to ease out underperforming ministers, Adeniran supported the rumoured plan.

The civil society leader listed some of the underperforming ministers to include Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power; Sa'id Ahmed Alkali, minister of transportation; and others.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

