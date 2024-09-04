President Tinubu Told to Immediately Sack 2 Top Ministers, Names Surface
- A former aide to ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, Barrister Daniel Bwala, has made a comment concerning the security apparatus under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration
- Bwala in his post suggested that the ministers of defence, Mohammed Badaru and Bello Matawalle, should be immediately sacked by the president
- According to Bwala, Messrs Badaru and Matawalle allegedly allowed avoidable errors that led to the seizure of the military armoured vehicle by armed groups known as 'bandits' in Zamfara state
FCT, Abuja - Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, has asked President Bola Tinubu to sack Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the minister of defence.
In a tweet on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle recently, Bwala also advised President Tinubu to kick out Bello Matawalle, the incumbent minister of state for defence.
Bwala hinged his call on the purported "lack of cooperation between the air force and army".
He wrote:
"If this perceived lack of cooperation between the air force and army continues, where we see schoolboy errors resulting in ragtag bandits taking our armoured vehicles and munitions, then both ministers of defence may need to be shown the door out. No sentiments."
Source: Legit.ng
