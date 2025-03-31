The next presidential election to be conducted in the Federal Republic of Nigeria will hold in 2027

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu might battle it out four big politicians in the 2027 presidential election

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and two others are the likely Tinubu's opponents

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will have to contend with formidable political heavy might to retain his seat in 2027.

Some politicians have already showed interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election.

President Bola Tinubu may have to battle it out with Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and others in 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Mr Peter Obi

It appears President Tinubu might have to do much more to defeat his opponent in 2027 as the jury are out on his performance.

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted the four politicians who might contest against President Tinubu in 2027.

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar needs no introduction when it comes to contesting for presidential election.

Atiku has seen it all from his first attempt in 1993 when he withdrew his ambition for MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former vice president was the presidential candidate in 2023 when he came second behind President Tinubu.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023 has alaready announced a coalition with Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and others to chanllenge Tinubu in 2023.

Peter Obi

Peter Obi of the Labour party (LP) was the third force in the 2023 election. His Obidients movement made tremendous impact especially in Lagos, Abuja, South east and south south region.

Obi, who was running mate to Atiku in 2019 cleared the votes and southeast and did marvelousily well in the south south.

With a party without structures and nationwide presence, Obi surprised many Nigerians with the massive supports he enjoyed especially from young Nigerians.

Rabiu Kwakwanso

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso controls the political space in Kano and Jigawa states.

The NNPP presidential came a distance forth in the 2023 election but cleared the votes in Kano state with over one million votes.

The former Kano state governor and minister is not part of the coalition at the moment. This shows he might run in the 2027 under the platform of the NNPP.

Omoyele Sowore

Omoyele Sowore is another politician and human right activist who might run for presidency against Tinubu in 2025.

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in 2023 is a constant opposition against the ruling parties for many years.

Sowore has not hidden his dislike and displeasure for Tinubu’s administration.

The 53-yaer-old is a different from the regular politicians and he will be going to the contest with something unique from others.

Source: Legit.ng