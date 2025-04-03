Cubana Chiefpriest marked his birthday ceremony at his mansion in Owerri in the presence of friends and family members

He performed his song to the guests as he got roaring applaud from guests at the ceremony

His family also flew to Owerri for the ceremony and food items were seen being distributed to people in attendance

Hospitality businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has marked his birthday in grand style at his Owerri country home.

He shared a video of the lavish ceremony online and guests from Owerri, were in attendance.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares video of his Owerri birthday as he performs for guests at the ceremony. Photo credit@cubanachefpriest

Source: Instagram

In the recording, the bar man flew his family from Abuja to Owerri in a private jet for the celebration. They were seen eating while on their way to the birthday party.

Cubana Chiefpriest performs at his mansion

The businessman put up a mini concert in front of his house as he performed to Owerri people and the people, who came to celebrate him.

During the ceremony, Cubana Chiefpriest gave a speech about Owerri, and he promised to always put his birthplace first.

According to him, the grace is at his root and he will always be grateful for it.

He had a minute silence for his friend, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, who was present at his birthday celebration the previous year but unfortunately died in 2025.

Cubana Chiefpriest shows excitement about his birthday as he performed for his guests at the ceremony. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest shares food stuffs

Some attendees were seen lining up to collect what Cubana Chiefpriest, whose alleged baby mama has been dragging online, had for them. Bags of rice, indomie noodles and other food stuffs were given to the people before they left the venue of the ceremony.

Recall that a few months ago, Cubana Chiefpriest marked his wife's birthday and made a vow to her.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the businessman. Here are comments below:

@posh_ladym commented:

"This is so Satisfying to watch, it’s how my wife’s glow @_deangels wants to blind me."

@asilarex reacted:

“Even though money na water, life no be water” We shall live to fully enjoy the fruits of our labour."

@kingkingso14 said:

"Normally Ichaka no small, many more years in good health Ichaka muo."

@serge_enterprises stated:

"Happy birthday onyem!! Stay blessed, keepwinning."

@kendrick_mang said:

"CP na strong Man U be, SM 4 life."

@clagocouture reacted:

"More grace cubana_chiefpriest. God bless you always."

@barbby_b commented:

"Happiest Birthday Ezemmuo! More blessings."

@sir_arizona14 said:

"Performance na water. We had a good time. Live long & prosper,Ezemmuo."

@peller089 commented:

"Cp money long."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng