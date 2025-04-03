Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has showed willingness to split responsibility with the Nigerian socialite

The Kenyan woman went live on Instagram, where she begged Chiefpriest to co-parent their son even if it’s on a 50/50 basis

Hellen Ati’s suggestions in the viral video drew the attention of many Nigerians, and it got them dropping hot takes

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has told them to do 50/50 while raising their ‘son’.

Hellen, who has incessantly called out the Nigerian public figure over the claim that he's her son’s father, gave him options on how to cater for the boy while going live on her Instagram page.

The Kenyan single mother made it clear to Chiefpriest that she has no interest in becoming his second wife or ruining his home. According to her, she is only concerned about how he would join her in raising their young son.

Nigerians react as Chiefpriest's baby mama tells them to co-parent. Photos: @hellen_ati, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to Hellen, the boy can even go and visit Chiefpriest’s sons in Nigeria, and they can also come to Kenya to see their baby brother. The single mum added that she also doesn’t mind them splitting their responsibilities on a 50/50 basis.

She said:

“If a man gets a woman pregnant and runs, I know there are people who know men who neglected their children and started struggling with miserable lives even after having money. What I’m trying to ask my baby father, Pascal please, let’s talk as parents, let’s co-parent. My son can come and visit your boys when things are okay, your boys can come and visit him here in Kenya, let’s have that relationship. I’m not going to break your home and I’m not ready to get married to you or be a second wife, that’s a no zone, I'm not here for that. The reason why I’m here is because of this boy, this your son and if you do the needful Pascal, I'm promising you I will not come online again. If you can take responsibility, even if it’s 50-50, you say this is what I will do and this is what you will do, then it’s okay with me, I will do it.”

Hellen also spoke on how Chiefpriest has decided to ignore her rant because he is a celebrity in Nigeria. According to her, her mentality as a Kenyan is different. She said:

“I know you have some of your friends that have tried to talk to you but because you have ego, because you say you are a celebrity in Nigeria, so people should not talk. My dear, I’m a Kenyan woman and the mentality that I have is different from the Nigerian mentality. Our culture is different from Nigerian culture but we are all Africans.”

The Kenyan woman then said that her intention was not to bring down Chiefpriest but to raise awareness about their son whom he had refused to claim:

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged Kenyan baby mama says they should co-parent. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

“I will never come out here to put you down. I was raising awareness that you abandoned this child for two years. People are telling me why now, because I kept mute for two years, waiting for you to come back and solve this issue but you never did so now that I’m speaking out, people are telling me to go and work. If I’m not working, how will my baby be feeding?”

Hellen Ati made it clear to Cubana Chiefpriest that she has no shame and that she is unfazed by the insults from netizens telling her to stop. According to her, if the celebrity barman doesn’t do the needful, she would continue to call him out.

See the video below:

Reactions as Chiefpriest’s ‘baby mama’ tells them to go 50/50

Hellen Ati’s suggestion to Cubana Chiefpriest for them to take care of their son 50/50 was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians:

Jtwsolutionsltd said:

“It's not 70/30, it's not 60/40, but 50/50 love. Teddy Pendergras had them in mind when he sang that song 🤣.”

Theeghenekels said:

“I don tire for this matter… Since she get audience make she kuku monetize all her pages and make money from it. If he doesn’t want to take responsibility, do it alone.”

Adore.anniie said:

“Ladies guard your womb else you will cry more than your baby… na example be this.”

Fabricsbynee_ wrote:

“Paska met ogbange she’s not backing down anytime soon 😂😂😂 Osi let’s co-parent.”

Chisomoflife_ wrote:

“She don they resemble chief priest self 😂.”

Moh_seafood wrote:

“I swear the only lady chief priest go ever near again na him wife this lady is persistent 😂.”

Omoyee_ni said:

“This woman 😂😂😂 I love her… it’s giving you will not rest. Some days violence, some days tough love.”

Mbagwuamaka said:

“Your spiritual wife has come out alive after dancing to your new song here she comes again dragging you 😂😂.”

Adebola29 wrote:

“Shishi u no go see 😂 na your subscription go tell u.”

King_santiago_marine said:

“You don drink Heineken finish set ring light 😂.”

Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama secretly recorded at a restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Helen Ati, the alleged baby mama of Cubana Chiefpriest, was recently spotted at a restaurant.

Hellen’s incessant online rant made her a known face on the social media space and she was recorded while out at a restaurant having a drink.

The viral video of Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama at a restaurant despite crying online about not being able to feed ‘their’ son drew the attention of many Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng