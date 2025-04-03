Elon Musk Reportedly About to Leave Trump’s Government, Reason Announced

Elon Musk’s controversial tenure in federal bureaucracy is set to end, with his legal 130-day limit expiring in May

Musk’s “department of government efficiency” (Doge) has initiated sweeping layoffs and agency cuts, triggering significant public and political backlash

While Doge claims billions in savings, questions around Musk’s involvement and conflict-of-interest concerns loom large

Elon Musk’s controversial tenure slashing federal bureaucracy appeared to be approaching its conclusion, as the billionaire’s government service faced a legal cap.

The world’s richest man, serving as a special government employee, was expected to step down by late May, marking the end of his 130-day limit.

President Donald Trump, speaking on 1 April, acknowledged Musk’s impending departure. “He’s got a big company to run … at some point he’s going to be going back,” Trump remarked, adding, “I’d keep him as long as I could keep him.”

Despite earlier White House claims that Musk was “here to stay,” administration insiders confirmed his exit was imminent.

However, Musk dismissed these reports as “fake news,” while White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt labelled the claims “garbage.” She reiterated that Musk would leave public service once his work at the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) was complete.

Doge’s impact on federal agencies

Musk’s Doge initiative, established under Trump’s executive order, had aggressively targeted federal bureaucracy. Since January, Doge had overseen significant layoffs, including 10,000 employees at the Department of Health and Human Services in a single week.

Entire agencies, such as USAID and Voice of America, faced elimination. By late March, an estimated 56,000 federal jobs had been cut, with another 75,000 voluntary buyouts and 171,000 planned reductions.

While Doge claimed $140bn in savings, critics highlighted errors in these calculations. Musk projected a $1tn deficit reduction before his tenure ended, but public opinion remained divided. A Marquette Law School poll revealed only 41% approval for Doge’s work, with Musk’s personal likeability at 38%. A Quinnipiac poll found over half of Americans believed Doge was harming the country.

Conflict of interest and political backlash

Musk’s involvement raised conflict-of-interest concerns due to his companies’ government contracts.

Confidential financial disclosure forms further fuelled scrutiny. USAID, nearly shuttered by Doge, had launched an investigation into Starlink terminals sent to Ukraine. Other agencies, including the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, faced targeted actions.

Democrats intensified their criticism of Musk, particularly over his $20m investment in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Senator Cory Booker delivered a record-breaking 24-hour speech condemning Musk and Trump’s policies.

The future of Doge

Although Musk’s tenure was ending, Doge’s operations were set to continue until 2026.

High-level leaders appointed by Musk were expected to remain in place, ensuring the initiative’s influence outlasted its founder’s government service.

