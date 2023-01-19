Nigerian troops under Operation Forest Sanity continue to inflict heavy damage on terrorist groups in the northwest region

Gallant troops recently encountered some bandits in Kebbi, Katsina and Zamfara and the criminal elements didn't live to tell the story

The Nigerian Military authorities commended the troops for the bravery and urged Nigerians to keep supporting them

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian troops under Operation Forest Sanity on Tuesday, January 17 encountered and engaged terrorists in a fire fight in which two bandit were killed.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 19 by the Director, Defence Media Operations at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major-General Musa Danmadami.

Major-General Danmadami urged Nigerians to always supply timely information to troops. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Twitter

According the statement, two Ak 47 rifles and three Mounted Combat System were recovered from the insurgents.

Also on Wednesday, January 18, troops of Operation Forest Sanity while on fighting patrol to Dunya in Danmusa local government area of Katsina encountered terrorists at Dangeza Village.

The statement revealed that:

“Troops engaged the terrorists in a fire fight and neutralized one, troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle mounted on a motorcycle with two magazines, and one Baofeng HHR.

“Additionally on the same day, troops conducted clearance operation to Malekachi, Munhaye, Awala, Mairairai, Kabari villages in Danko-Wasagu and Maru local government areas of Kebbi and Zamfara states respectively.

“Troops made contact with terrorists at various locations and a fire fight ensued. Following the encounter, troops neutralized seven terrorists, recovered four vehicles and eight motorcycles which were destroyed.

“Troops also recovered three AK 47 rifles, one SMG, thirty two rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one Baofeng radio, two laptops and ten mobile phones amongst others items.”

He said the military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity for their achievements and encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.

Source: Legit.ng