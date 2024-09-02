The Nigerian Police Force swung into action following the alleged plot by some elements to overthrow President Tinubu's led federal government via protests

The Federal High Court on Monday sent the nine male protesters and a female demonstrator to Kuje prison over terrorism charges slammed against them by FG

The spokesman of the force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed the identities of the detained protesters and also disclosed that a British national and an activist are currently on the Force's watchlist

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, September 2, the police high command in Abuja unveiled the identities of #EndBadGovernance protesters remanded in Kuje prison.

Endbadgovernance protesters arraigned in court on Monday, September 2. Photo credit: Vanguard

Source: Facebook

The Force's public relations officer, ACP Muyuwa Adejobi, made this known in Abuja via a statement and gave a list of the protesters.

As reported by Vanguard, Adejobi noted that the federal government has filed treason charges against the ten protesters who are suspects, including a British citizen, Andrew Martin Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich), in connection with the recent # .

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking further, Adejobi noted that the protesters were arraigned on Monday before a competent court on six-count charge, bordering on terrorism slammed against them by the federal government.

He said:

"The ten other suspects already apprehended have been arraigned before a competent court of law on Monday, September 2, 2024, for Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion, and Cybercrime.

"These acts are in clear violation of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and other relevant laws."

List: Names of protesters remanded in prioson

Adejobi disclosed the name of the detained protesters; they include:

Angel Love Innocent (Female), Opaluwa Eleojo Simeon, Michael Tobitoba Adaramoye aka Leni, Suleiman Yakubu, Buhari Lawal, Mosiu Sadiq, Abayomi Adeyemi, Abdulsalam Zubairu (M), Nuradeen Hamis, and Bashir Bello.

Also Adejobi added that “the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, while condemning the activities of the group, has since activated the INTERPOL tools and other global policing networks to support ongoing domestic investigations aimed at locating and apprehending the suspects at large.”

Watch Adejobi's full video here:

Read more about protests here:

Protests: Police declare British National, activist wanted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police on Monday declared Andrew Wynne, a British national, and an activist, Ehis Obinyan, wanted for allegedly plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government in Nigeria.

The police accused the duo of building a network of sleeper cells to topple Tinubu's government and plunge the nation into crisis.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this to the press in Abuja on Monday and shared further details.

Source: Legit.ng