Kaduna, Kaduna state - Scores of armed groups known as 'bandits' have been feared killed in a coordinated attack by the military in Giwa local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

Premium Times reported that the coordinated ground and air strikes by the troops of Operation Whirl Punch successfully neutralised the bandits, including some of their leaders at an identified meeting point near Bula community within Yadi forest.

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch have killed several bandits in another coordinated attack in the Giwa local government area of Kaduna state. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, disclosed the development in a statement on Friday, June 21, according to The Nation.

A pleased Aruwan said:

“The coordinated ground and air strikes by troops of Operation Whirl Punch successfully neutralised several bandits including some of their leaders at an identified meeting point near Bula community within Yadi forest in Giwa LGA."

Furthermore, the commissioner stated that Governor Uba Sani has expressed his satisfaction and commended the security forces for their quick response, diligent efforts and precise execution.

Legit.ng reports that hundreds of people have been killed in cases of banditry and insurgency in recent years.

The outlaws routinely loot villages and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom in northwest and north-central Nigeria, where the violence has displaced about one million people, according to the United Nations (UN).

Source: Legit.ng