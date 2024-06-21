BREAKING: Jubilation in Kaduna as Nigerian Military Kills Scores of Bandits, Details Emerge
- Military deployed to fight banditry in Giwa LGA of Kaduna state have eliminated many of the terrorists in an onslaught
- Legit.ng gathered that the coordinated ground and air strikes by the security agents successfully neutralised the bandits
- It was learnt that the bandits killed included some of their leaders at an identified meeting point near Bula community within Yadi forest
Kaduna, Kaduna state - Scores of armed groups known as 'bandits' have been feared killed in a coordinated attack by the military in Giwa local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state.
Premium Times reported that the coordinated ground and air strikes by the troops of Operation Whirl Punch successfully neutralised the bandits, including some of their leaders at an identified meeting point near Bula community within Yadi forest.
Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, disclosed the development in a statement on Friday, June 21, according to The Nation.
A pleased Aruwan said:
“The coordinated ground and air strikes by troops of Operation Whirl Punch successfully neutralised several bandits including some of their leaders at an identified meeting point near Bula community within Yadi forest in Giwa LGA."
Furthermore, the commissioner stated that Governor Uba Sani has expressed his satisfaction and commended the security forces for their quick response, diligent efforts and precise execution.
Legit.ng reports that hundreds of people have been killed in cases of banditry and insurgency in recent years.
The outlaws routinely loot villages and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom in northwest and north-central Nigeria, where the violence has displaced about one million people, according to the United Nations (UN).
Bandits kill ransom negotiator in Kaduna
Legit.ng earlier reported that in a tragic event in Jere town, Kaduna state, a young ransom negotiator was killed by bandits after delivering a ransom of N16 million and three motorcycles to secure the release of nine kidnapped individuals.
The abduction happened when bandits raided homes in Unguwar Iya, Jere, initially demanding a N30 million ransom.
Source: Legit.ng
