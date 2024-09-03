In a heated political climate, Senator Monday Okpebholo has made bold statements about his opponents, sparking widespread discussion

During a recent interview, he openly criticized the experience and qualifications of his rivals from the PDP and LP

In the discussion, his remarks have added fuel to the already intense political debate in Edo State

In a recent interview, Senator Monday Okpebholo, All Progressive Party’s Gubernatorial flagbearer in Edo State did not hold back when asked about his two major opponents from the People’s Democratic Party (APC) and the Labour Party (LP).

The Senator, known for his outspoken nature, dismissed his rivals as inexperienced and unqualified.

“They are baby politicians; they don’t even know politics. They have never done politics before now,” Okpebholo remarked. His comments were particularly pointed towards the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, who previously served as Chief Economic Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“Did he advise him well? The Governor that he served under failed Edo people, and he was the Chief Economic Adviser. They both failed,” Okpebholo asserted, questioning the effectiveness of his opponent’s past role in the administration.

Senator Okpebholo’s statements come at a critical time as the political climate in Edo State heats up ahead of the upcoming elections. His remarks are likely to stir further debate and scrutiny among voters and political analysts alike.

The Senator’s critique highlights the ongoing tensions within Edo State’s political landscape, where the performance of the current administration and its advisors is a contentious issue.

As the election approaches, candidates are increasingly focusing on their opponents’ records and qualifications, setting the stage for a highly competitive race.

Political observers note that Okpebholo’s strategy of questioning his opponents’ experience and past performance could resonate with voters who are dissatisfied with the current state of affairs in Edo.

However, it remains to be seen how his opponents will respond to these sharp criticisms and whether they can effectively counter his narrative.

As the campaign progresses, all eyes will be on Edo State to see how these political dynamics unfold and what impact they will have on the election’s outcome.

