Edo state—Ahead of the September 21, 2024, gubernatorial election in Edo state, a faction of the Obidient movement has announced its support for Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

This faction, consisting of members from the Edo South Senatorial District, expressed their backing for the APC candidate, citing his strong connections with the community.

Labour party drums support for APC guber candidate, Monday Okpebholo

Source: Twitter

During a meeting with Okpebholo, Ikhuenbor Igbinevbo, the Coordinator General of the Obidient Movement for Okpebholo, we characterized the movement's members as advocates for good governance, fairness, and accountability.

The Obidient Movement, which rose to prominence during the buildup to the 2023 presidential election, was initially formed to support and promote the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He said:

"Right now in Edo, it is the turn of Esan and we need the most qualified to work for everybody, and not a stranger.”

Okpebholo welcomes Obidient movement

As reported by The Punch, he pledged to surpass Governor Godwin Obaseki's accomplishments within the first year of his administration.

Vanguard reported that Okpebholo praised the group for its support and promised to honor their trust in him if elected.

He said:

"If they had performed adequately, I wouldn't have entered the contest. I encourage you to vote for them because if they remain in power, future generations will face hardship."

Labour party speaks

Responding, Edo LP Publicity Secretary and Public Relations Officer Sam Uruopa, stated:

"It’s ridiculous that the Obidient Movement is backing Okpebholo, just as some claimed to support Asue Ighodalo. The movement is tied to the Labour Party and its core members.

"They've forgotten how the party was denied the use of the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium before the presidential election. They can’t support Okpebholo or Ighodalo and still be part of the Obidient Movement.

"They seem to have lost their direction and are working against our candidate, Olumide Akpata."

Edo Guber: Obaseki's brother dumps PDP

In another report, Benjamin Obaseki, another prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, has decided to leave the party.

Legit.ng reported that Benjamin, a relative of Governor Obaseki, was a member of Ward 10 and a former official of the party's Oredo Local Government chapter.

