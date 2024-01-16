The APC's NWC has jettisoned the clamour for zoning ahead of its Edo state governorship primary election in February

The party said it has adopted the direct mode of primary for picking its candidate for the Edo election

APC stated it is determined to win Edo come September, a state that used to be under its control

FCT, Abuja - The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved direct primaries as the mode of election to produce the governorship candidate of the party for Edo state.

The party said on Tuesday, January 16, that it arrived at the decision after due consultations with party stakeholders in the state.

Edo election: APC discards zoning

The party had fixed February 17 for its primary election. Sales of forms commenced on January 10 and will end on Monday, January 29.

APC said its decision was the outcome of the NWC's meeting with stakeholders from Edo state late Monday night, January 15.

The party stated that it is determined to reclaim Edo.

Meanwhile, about 29 aspirants are believed to be jostling for the party’s governorship ticket.

Leadership newspaper quoted Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, as saying:

"Edo is an APC state. Now we have to take Edo back. We have only one state from the south-south for the greatest party in Africa which is not acceptable.

"We were able to get only Cross River State; after crossing so many rivers we succeeded in getting Cross River. But Edo state, we Insha Allah must get it.”

