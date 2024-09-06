2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Drops Fresh Prophecy as PDP Backs Call For Goodluck Jonathan's Return
- As several top politicians prepare for the 2027 general elections, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has opposed an alleged subtle move by some political leaders to lure and influence Goodluck Jonathan to vie for the 2027 poll
- Primate Ayodele explained that the move was a dangerous systematic way of staining Jonathan's image
- Jonathan, 66, is an erstwhile deputy governor, former governor, ex-president of Nigeria, and one-time PDP stalwart
Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said that the invitation of former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the race for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket is a ploy to destroy 'the good name and integrity he built' while in office.
Legit.ng reports that in the past few weeks, there has been a growing rumour that northern elites and politicians are not happy with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and subtly yearning for a change of government in the next election coming up in 2027.
In August, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, also lent his voice to the agitation, vowing to jettison his presidential ambition if Bayelsa-born Jonathan agrees to contest.
According to Governor Mohammed, the former Nigerian leader has the requisite experience to revamp the economy and would do a good job if given a second mandate to manage the country.
In the same vein, in an interview with The Punch, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP, said the positions of the Bauchi governor and northern elites resonated with the main opposition party.
Reacting, Ayodele advised Jonathan not to yield to the temptation to contest in the 2027 general election.
He said in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, September 6:
“Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, don’t contest in 2027. If you contest, you will spoil your image. Don’t contest, don’t let any politician push you. You have done so well. You have a better record, you have a good record, don’t contest. Please, don’t contest.”
Watch Primate Ayodele's full video below:
“Petrol will be N1,200/per litre" - Ayodele
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele asked President Tinubu to remove Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).
Ayodele said this while reacting to the current fuel crisis.
