As tensions rise ahead of the 2027 election cycle, political discourse in Nigeria is once again dominated by power plays and future aspirations

A recent statement by Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour about plans to "take over" Lagos has sparked backlash from civic groups

Critics argue that the focus on future elections is overshadowing the immediate need for good governance and solutions to the country's pressing economic issues

The Patriots of Nigerian Democracy, a civic advocacy group, has issued a scathing rebuke of Labour Party (LP) leaders, particularly Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the party’s 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate, for remarks indicating plans to "take over" Lagos State in the 2027 election.

Rhodes-Vivour made the statement during an extended stakeholders' meeting of the Labour Party in Umuahia, Abia State.

Addressing journalists after the event, he expressed optimism about LP’s chances in Lagos in the next election. "LP is now well structured, not just to win but to take power in 2027," he said. "Since after the 2023 elections, work has not stopped; we have not gone quiet. Every day, we are getting stronger."

The Patriots of Nigerian Democracy, however, condemned the statement, accusing the Labour Party of being more focused on political power than addressing pressing issues such as governance.

In a joint statement signed by the group’s president, Comrade Olaolu Esan, and secretary, Engr. Abdullahi Rabiu, the group criticized what it saw as the party’s preoccupation with future elections rather than improving the livelihoods of Nigerians.

The group recalled a recent controversy involving LP supporters, who had criticized the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for suggesting that Abia State Governor Alex Otti should return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Labour Party's leadership faces criticism

According to the statement, Rhodes-Vivour’s remarks only shows what the group sees as hypocrisy within the Labour Party. "They abandoned governance for politics of 2027," the statement read, adding that LP's leaders should be more focused on solving the country’s economic challenges.

In conclusion, the group urged politicians to prioritize good governance over electoral strategizing. "While we are not saying that politicians should not ‘battle’ themselves over 2027, they must ensure that Nigerians get the dividends of democracy," the statement said. "Good governance should not be sacrificed on the altar of politics."

The Labour Party has not yet responded to the group’s criticisms.

