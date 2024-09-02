Here are 12 paragraphs summarizing the Women for Equality and Empowerment's condemnation of Senator Adams Oshiomhole's comments:

Women for Equality and Empowerment (WEE) has publicly condemned Senator Adams Oshiomhole's derogatory comments about Mrs. Betsy Obaseki.

The group has called for immediate sanctions from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigerian Senate.

WEE denounced Oshiomhole's remarks as a "disgraceful display of insensitivity and disrespect".

The group expressed alarm over the personal attacks, particularly those targeting Mrs. Obaseki's personal life.

Dr. Ngozi Afolabi, Chairperson of WEE, stated that Oshiomhole's comments are "appalling and unacceptable".

She added that his statements undermine efforts to foster a culture of respect and equality.

WEE called on the APC to take decisive action against Oshiomhole, including a formal reprimand and suspension.

The group demanded that the APC demonstrate its commitment to gender equality by addressing Oshiomhole's behavior.

WEE also urged the Nigerian Senate to take a stand against Oshiomhole's remarks.

The group stated that the Senate should impose sanctions to reflect respect for all individuals, regardless of gender.

WEE warned that allowing such comments to go unchecked could have serious implications for gender equality in Nigeria.

The group stressed that addressing Oshiomhole's remarks is crucial for maintaining progress toward a more inclusive and respectful political environment.

