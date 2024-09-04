All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost a former lawmaker ahead of the Edo state governorship election

Hon Emmanuel Agbaje dumped the APC in a resignation letter addressed to his Ward 10 chairman in Akoko-Edo local government area

He said he decided to leave the APC after careful consideration and consultation with his support base and leaders

Akoko-Edo, Edo state - A former lawmaker, who represented Akoko-Edo II from 2015 to 2023, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming barely 19 days to the September 21st governorship election in Edo state.

Agbaje cited alienation and alleged sidelining in the scheme of the things in the party and his Ward 10 as reasons for his decision to dump the APC, Vanguard reports

The APC chieftain disclosed this in a letter addressed to his Ward 10 chairman in Akoko-Edo local government area on Monday, September 2.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but after careful consideration and consultation with my support base and leaders. I believe it is the best course of action for me at this time.”

Agbaje was the only APC lawmaker besides the 14 who were not inaugurated in 2019 that did not defect with Governor Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2020 governorship election.

He was denied all entitlements as a lawmaker except his monthly salary until his tenure ended.

The former lawmaker was allegedly not consulted when the APC Governorship Campaign was being constituted.

It was gathered that members who were still in the PDP in his ward were made members of the council without consulting him.

