Doyin Okupe, a former DG of the Labour Party presidential campaign organisation, has opened up on his strained relationship with Peter Obi

Okupe noted that he broke ties with Obi, the LP's flagbearer in the 2023 election, immediately after President Tinubu's election victory

The LP chieftain reacted after Obidients, Peter Obi's supporters accused him of supporting Tinubu's economic reforms amid hardship

Lagos state, Nigeria - Doyin Okupe, a former director-general of the Labour Party (LP)'s campaign organisation, has stated that his relationship with the party’s candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, ended immediately after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged.

"Tinubu's victory is God's will," Okupe says amid criticism

Okupe also noted that he had agreed with Peter Obi never to accept any political appointment from him upon his emergence.

As reported by The Punch, Okupe made these remarks to journalists in Lagos on Monday, September 2, to ward off insults from Obi supporters, popularly known as Obidients, who were criticising him on X for backing the present administration's policies.

According to the former presidential spokesperson, those abusing and insulting him for supporting Tinubu’s economic recovery plan are ignorant.

Okupe, however, stressed that Nigeria’s project is bigger than that of any individual or political party.

He said:

"I supported Peter Obi out of a commitment to patriotism and nationalistic fervour, not because I don’t know who I am in national politics or where I come from. I told Peter Obi, and we both agreed, that I would not hold any position in his government if he won. Obi is alive, kindly verify. If it is not true, let Obi publicly say that I am lying.

"Obi and I left the PDP because we both agreed and believed that the next President must be a Southerner, preferably an Igbo man from the South-East. Unfortunately, we lost that election. Another Southerner, Bola Tinubu, won the election. This is God’s will. He gives power to whom He wishes. My political commitment and agreement with Obi ended and expired there.

“For me, that cooperation ended with the Supreme Court judgment, right or wrong. There must be order in a society."

