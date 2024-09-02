Opposition Parties React Amid Reports Tinubu May Sack Ministers, Details Emerge
- LP's Yunusa Tanko has said his party is only interested in electoral reforms ahead of the next general election in 2027
- There are reports that President Bola Tinubu may rejig his cabinet as he strives to find solutions to Nigeria's problems
- Amid the speculation, opposition party members asked President Tinubu to have genuine empathy
FCT, Abuja - Opposition political parties have said they are not expecting anything good from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.
Legit.ng reports that President Bola Tinubu, in August 2023, swore in 45 ministers.
Five months after, the Nigerian leader suspended Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, following widespread anger over an alleged N585 million scandal.
On his first anniversary in office, Tinubu vowed to sack any non-performing member in his cabinet.
Amid reports that President Tinubu plans to rejig his cabinet to ease out underperforming ministers, opposition political parties reacted.
Speaking to The Punch, Yunusa Tanko, the campaign spokesperson for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, said the party was more concerned with improved electoral reforms.
He said:
“We are not really interested in whether Tinubu changes or sacks his ministers."
On his part, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the deputy national publicity secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), attributed Tinubu's ministers’ alleged woeful performance to the president’s alleged lack of empathy for Nigerians.
Tinubu told to immediately sack ministers
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Debo Adeniran, the executive director (ED) of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), said less than 15 ministers had met the expectations of Nigerians concerning their performance.
The civil society leader listed some of the underperforming ministers to include Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power; Sa'id Ahmed Alkali, minister of transportation; and others.
