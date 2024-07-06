Controversy had enveloped a $150 billion Samoa trade deal signed by the Bola Tinubu administration with the European Union (EU)

The disclosure about the Samoa deal sparked a barrage of reactions online with many opposing what they believed was a recognition of LGBT rights, which is contrary to the laws of Nigeria

Reacting to the issue, a well-known politician, Doyin Okupe, warned that some information might cause public unrest in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Doyin Okupe, former director-general (DG) of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign in 2023, has said "the deliberate misinformation" on the Samoa agreement signed by the Bola Tinubu government is "patently treasonable".

The June 28 agreement reportedly has some clauses that compel underdeveloped and developing nations to support the agitations by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community for recognition, as a condition for getting financial and other support from advanced societies.

A former ally of Peter Obi, Doyin Okupe, has said Nigerians were deliberately misinformed about the controversial Samoa agreement. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Samoa agreement: Okupe stands with Tinubu's govt

Okupe, in a social media post on Saturday, July 6, said the claim that the FG decided to sign a controversial Samoa agreement, "was obviously aimed at damaging and discrediting the FG, with intent to cause serious disaffection within some sections of the country".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former presidential aide also stated that the viral claim "has a dangerous potential of causing a major conflagration and civil unrest in the country".

Okupe's post on X (formerly Twitter) partly reads:

"This is not just evil propaganda and unpatriotic, it is politics carried too far!! Bola Tinubu is President today, it will be someone else tomorrow.

"No matter your grouse against this administration or political ambition or disposition, it is not worth burning this nation for."

Read more on Samoa agreement

Sani urges Tinubu to unsign Samoa Agreement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, urged Tinubu's government to withdraw his interest from the Samoa agreement it signed on November 15, 2023.

Sani, in a post shared on his X page, warned African countries against accepting loans or grants with "demonic conditions."

Meanwhile, he urged Tinubu and other African leaders who had signed the Samoa Agreement to go back and unsign it.

Source: Legit.ng