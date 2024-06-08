Doyin Okupe said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a better candidate than Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party

The former presidential aide said Tinubu is the best in terms of capability, commitment and knowledge

Okupe said President Tinubu would do well if Nigerians would give the former Lagos state governor some time

FCT, Abuja - A former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the best among all the presidential candidates in the 2023 general election.

He said he has worked with Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okupe stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, June 7.

The former Obi’s campaign director said by the benefit of hindsight that Tinubu is the best for the job, Nigerian Tribune reports.

“Let me tell you, of all the people that actually ran for President in 2023, by the benefit of hindsight, Bola Tinubu is the best.

“I have seen Peter Obi, I have been with Atiku Abubakar, I also knew Bola Tinubu many years ago. I have not seen him in the last 7 to 8 years, that is not the point but he is the best in terms of capability, commitment and knowledge.”

He added that he supported Obi because they both believed that a Southerner should be the president which led to their exit from the PDP.

Okupe urged Nigerians not to judge Tinubu's administration after one because he came in 8 years after governance was abandoned during Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said Tinubu would do well if Nigerians would give the president some time.

Okupe likens Tinubu to Jesus Christ

Okupe expressed his admiration for President Tinubu. He said although the president is not succeeding immediately, he 'impressively' takes responsibility for the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

Obi's former ally said it would be unfair to judge the Tinubu administration in one year.

Okupe said, "No administration in Nigeria has ever beaten the bullets that President Bola Tinubu beat".

