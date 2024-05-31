Doyin Okupe, a former DG of the Labour Party's 2023 presidential campaign council, has expressed his admiration for President Bola Tinubu

Okupe said although the president is not succeeding immediately, he 'impressively' takes responsibility for the current economic hardship in Nigeria

The former ally of presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, said it would be unfair to judge the Tinubu administration in one year

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Doyin Okupe, former director-general (DG) of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign in the 2023 election, has said "no administration in Nigeria has ever beaten the bullets that President Bola Tinubu beat".

Speaking in a recent interview on Channels Television's 'Political Paradigm', Okupe said for the past 20 years in Africa's most populous nation, "everybody has been dodging the bullet".

President Bola Tinubu waves at guests from a motorcade during his inauguration ceremony at the Eagle Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2023. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

He, therefore, likened Tinubu, the 16th and current president of Nigeria, to Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

His words:

“If he (Tinubu) did not announce it (the fuel subsidy removal), he would never have been able to do it. And he would have been forced by the media, labour, opposition, students, all sorts of people (not to) , with the fear of the hardship and the pain we are going to through and all that, he would never have been able to do it.”

Okupe continued:

“In heaven, when God said who is going to go for us? That is somebody has to come and be crucified for the world. And Jesus Christ said ‘send me’. That’s what Bola Tinubu has done. He has sent himself into this doldrum, into this financial and economic disaster that was on ground before he came. He is just trying to find a way out.”

Watch the video below:

Read more on Doyin Okupe

Okupe resigns from Labour Party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okupe resigned his membership of the LP. Okupe announced his resignation from the LP via a letter.

The ex-presidential aide explained that his lifelong alignment with right-wing and liberal democratic principles clashed with Labour's left-of-centre ideology, making his continued membership difficult.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng