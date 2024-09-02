Chieftains of Nigeria's main opposition party have sent a strong reply to Nyesom Wike, FCT minister over his recent threats targeted at PDP governors

PDP chieftains noted that no single individual has the capacity to terminate the life of the party

Legit.ng reported that Wike threatened to burn the states of PDP governors supporting Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara over their alleged rift

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Some prominent chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have challenged Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), asserting that he cannot dismantle the party.

Wike threatens PDP govs, party replies. Photo credit: Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

PDP leaders challenge Wike over threat to govs

Recall that Wike, while speaking during the party’s state congress, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Saturday, August 31, warned PDP governors to stay clear of the party’s affairs in Rivers, threatening to “put fire in their states.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The minister spoke after the PDP Governors’ Forum led by Bala Mohammed, called for a review of the party congress results to restore Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s leadership during their convention in Taraba state on August 23.

PDP chieftain insists party remains unshaken

Reacting, PDP deputy national publicity secretary Ibrahim Abdullahi remarked that Wike’s comments posed no threat to the party, which he said had withstood over 25 years of more severe challenges.

“Those were his entitled personal opinions at most. They don’t constitute threats to the PDP. No single individual has the capacity to terminate the life of this party, PDP,” Abdullahi told The Punch on Sunday, September 1.

Fubara: "Wike’s threat to govs’ reckless," Osun PDP

Also reacting, the Osun state chapter of the PDP on Sunday, urged Wike to face his duty as a minister of the FCT and stop “threatening” those in support of Fubara.

The director of media and publicity, Osun PDP, Oladele Olabamiji, described Wike’s statement as reckless and irresponsible.

In his reaction, the Rivers state commissioner for environment, Sydney Gbara, called on security agencies to invite Wike for questioning, following his comments.

Gbara, a former publicity secretary of the PDP in Rivers state, said:

“Well I feel that as an elder statesman, nobody will expect that he will make such utterances.”

Meanwhile, Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads since the governor assumed office.

The face-off between the duo affected the Rivers State House of Assembly, leading to factions.

Despite attempts by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other relevant political stakeholders, the crisis has continued.

Read more about PDP here:

Rivers crisis: Wike rules out reconciliation with Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike made his stances known regarding his rift with his political godson and successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike in a media parley on Wednesday maintained that his decision is clear and Fubara would no longer get his support.

The minister explained how he single-handedly fought for Fubara's emergence, and said he is more concerned about ensuring he delivers for President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng