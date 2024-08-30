Dr. Emeka Kalu, Director General of GIGG, strongly supports Atiku Abubakar as the only candidate capable of defeating the APC in the 2027 elections

Kalu counters Olabode George's suggestion that Atiku should wait until 2031, emphasizing Atiku's broad national appeal and essential leadership experience

Kalu insists that Atiku's leadership would bring significant economic transformation and revitalization

The Director General of Global Initiatives for Good Governance (GIGG), Dr. Emeka Kalu, has expressed strong support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, stating that he is the only candidate capable of defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Kalu said this in a statement released on Thursday, August 29.

Group drums support for Atiku ahead of 2027 presidential election Photo credit: @Waspapping

Source: Twitter

Kalu counters Bode George on 2027 candidate

Kalu responded to remarks made by Olabode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who suggested that Atiku should wait until 2031 to run for president again.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Pointedly, Kalu dismissed this notion, arguing that leadership requires individuals with the experience and skills that Atiku possesses, The Sun reported,

Kalu: Atiku's national appeal and experience

Kalu praised Atiku as a leader with a broad national appeal, noting his strong relationships across Nigeria's diverse regions.

He criticized those who oppose Atiku, accusing them of promoting inexperienced individuals for political office to gain personal benefits, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"As the curtain of the 2027 general elections closes on, Atiku Abubakar remains the only leader with the wealth of experience to fix Nigeria, rejuvenate the nation’s crumbling economy, and bring it to the front page of excellence.

The present state of the nation demands that a President of a national unity be popularly elected since the APC’s vetted nine years of governance has woefully failed us."

Atiku has leadership skill, experience, says Kalu

Kalu emphasized that leadership is a complex and sensitive profession, best suited to those with wisdom, capacity, and the ability to navigate the country's challenges.

He condemned the "ill-conceived feelings of ethnic hatred" and personal attacks on Atiku, labeling such actions as detrimental to Nigeria's progress.

Kalu added:

"They rely on cheap political permutations to peddle falsehood against a man whose good antecedents have penciled his name on the golden stones of honour."

Kalu: Atiku is vision for Nigeria's future

Kalu insisted that under Atiku's leadership, Nigeria would experience significant economic transformation, with advancements in investment, infrastructure, and the security of lives and properties.

He described Atiku as the right person to revitalize the nation's socio-political and economic systems.

Kalu concluded by urging Nigerians to unite in support of Atiku, providing him with the necessary political backing to secure the presidency in 2027.

2027: "You lack power to decide Atiku's fate", Frank tells Bode George

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Timi Frank, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has criticized Chief Olabode George, the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for claiming that Atiku Abubakar will not be President in 2027.

Frank, in a statement Thursday, August 29, accused George of living in self-delusion and ego trip, stating that he lacks the power to determine the fate of Atiku, the PDP 2023 presidential candidate, and who will be Nigeria's next President.

Source: Legit.ng