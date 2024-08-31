A strong chieftain of the PDP has maintained that it will be a tough task for the opposition parties in Nigeria to dislodge President Tinuu and the ruling APC

Sule Lamido narrated how Tinubu rose to be an emperor in Nigeria politics as well as how he singlehandedly fought against former President Obasanjo and even Buhari

The former governor of Jigawa state, Lamido, in a recent interview, exposed how Wike, Ortom and other top PDP bigwigs are working for Tinubu against the interest of their party

A former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has admitted that the effort to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections is challenging and difficult.

Lamido: "Buhari was against Tinubu but he defeated him in 2023"

Lamido, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-minister of Foreign Affairs, said with President Tinubu’s firm grip on power among other factors, the chances of the main opposition party to wrest power from the incumbent are very slim.

The former governor described President Tinubu as a very daring, self-made man, who owes his emergence to nobody in Nigeria. He said Tinubu ‘was adept at studying the system, manipulating it. He exploited it and he did it well’.

Lamido made this disclosure in an interview with The Nigerian Tribune that was published on Saturday, August 31.

He told the Nigerian Tribune that the PDP is making the effort to win the 2027 elections, despite the challenges facing the party:

Lamido said:

"It is going to be difficult with Tinubu, with his hold on the country, on the economy, and his audacity to say this is where I stand against Nigeria’s interest. It is something else. Tinubu is very daring; he is his own creation, he is a self-made man, right from Chicago, what he went through on the streets. Look at how he was able to fight the Alliance for Democracy and Afenifere and then Obasanjo. At the APC convention, Buhari was against him but he defeated Buhari. What are you talking about? Don’t underestimate a man like that. Look at how he made it in life. He confronted all obstacles to get to where he is today, at the apex. There is no Nigerian like Tinubu who has been there on his own. Every established political arrangement, every institution, he demolished them. Now that he is in charge, he is not going to be easy to deal with. With Tinubu, Nigeria is a fiefdom, Tinubu is the emperor. And if you watch him closely, he doesn’t care."

