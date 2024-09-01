The minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said he feels happy being a member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration

Wike said anybody who is angry that he is working for President Tinubu should go and hug the transformer

The former Rivers state governor is the only member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tinubu's government

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said he is fully committed to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike said he had no regret about it and I would continue to be in the Tinubu’s government.

The former Rivers governor, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the lone opposition member in the cabinet of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking at the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt during the party’s state congress on Saturday, August 31.

Wike said he feels happy being a member of Tinubu’s administration and those angry should hug the transformer.

“We are fully in government. We are fully in Tinubu’ government. I have no regret about it and I will continue to be there. Anybody who is angry should go and hug the transformer”

Wike said he pitied the PDP governors who want to take over the party's structure and hand it over to Governor Sim Fubara, Channels Television reports.

The minister said he would put fire in their states for interfering in Rivers politics and they would get burnt and will never know peace.

“People in PDP are working for Tinubu”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido, accused some influential PDP chieftains of supporting Tinubu and the APC and complicating the party's efforts to regain power.

In an interview with The Nigerian Tribune, Lamido expressed frustration over the presence of ‘moles’ within the PDP, describing it as a big obstacle to the party’s success in the next election.

Lamido shared the way forward for the opposition PDP to reclaim power from Tinubu and the APC in 2027.

