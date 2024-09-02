Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), over alleged anti-party activities.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the PDP deputy national publicity secretary, disclosed this on Monday, September 2, during an interview on Channels Television monitored by Legit.ng.

He said:

“Three weeks ago, we put up two committees in place, that of reconciliation and disciplinary, and Nyesom Wike is one of the persons to face the disciplinary committee, which is headed by elder statesman Chief Tom Ikimi.

“The disciplinary committee will look into issues of anti-party activities. We’ve been receiving petitions regarding anti-party activities or sabotaging the party throughout the primary, leading to where we are now.

"These petitions against Wike and other party members have been aggregated and sent to the committee."

More to follow...

