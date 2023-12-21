The governor of Rivers state recently decided to end the rift between himself and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

The move did not sit well with some Nigerians who described him as an inexperienced sitting governor who began a fight but lacked the strength to emerge victorious

However, Governor Sim Fubara has hinted that he did what he had to do for the benefit of the Rivers people

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, has stated that despite the current challenges confronting his administration, he would not be distracted from the oath he took to defend the people of the state.

Fubara speaks on the peace deal the signed with Wike. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Fubara vowed to protect Rivers people

Fubara made this assertion a few days after he signed a peace deal with the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike to queer the political crisis in Rivers state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that Tinubu settled the rift between Fubara and Wike, on Monday, December 18 as he presented a peace deal to the duo.

Reacting to the peace deal in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, December 19, former Kaduna senator Shehu Sani maintained that the peace resolutions presented by Tinubu were against Fubara.

Sani described the move agreed upon by Fubara as a grave mistake, noting that war looms and Wike, the FCT minister, is currently buying time.

Fubara speaks on the peace deal he signed with Wike

However, Fubara hinted that he would do his best to provide equitable development to the state, adding he swore to protect the interest of the people in the state, Vanguard reported.

The governor made the declaration while speaking to newsmen at Ngo Town, the headquarters of Andoni local government area, shortly after inspecting the stretch of the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, on Wednesday, December 20.

Rivers govt approves Christmas bonus for workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara approved N100,000 as Christmas bonus for civil servants in the state.

Warisenibo Joe Johnson, the commissioner for information and communications, reportedly issued this update six days to Christmas.

Fubara allegedly gave the approval on Tuesday, December 19, for immediate implementation to enable the civil servants to have a wonderful yuletide celebration.

Wike issues warning amid rift with Fubara

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that Wike issued a serious warning to politicians in Rivers state.

The FCT minister said politicians should not pull the ladder they used to get to exalted positions and should also leave it for others to climb.

The former Rivers governor stated this while addressing the traditional ruler of Ogbaland, Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi III, who had come to felicitate with him on his birthday at his Port Harcourt residence on Sunday, December 17.

Source: Legit.ng