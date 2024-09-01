The minister of the federal capital territory, Nyesom Wike has issued a serious warning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors

Wike said he would put fire in their states if they interfered in the political affairs of Rivers state by attempting to take over the structure

The former Rivers governor assured his supporters that nobody would take away the structure of the PDP from them

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The minister of the federal capital territory, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to put “fire in the states of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors who want to hand over the party’s structure to Governor Sim Fubara.

Legit.ng recalls that the PDP Governors' Forum declared support for Governor Fubara of Rivers State and advocated for a political resolution to the state crisis.

Wike said he pitied the PDP governors because they would get burnt and they will never know peace.

He stated this while speaking at the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt during the party’s state congress on Saturday, August 31, Daily Trust reports.

According to Channels Television, the former Rivers state governor assured his supporters that nobody would take away the structure of the PDP from them

“Some governors say they will take the structure from us and give it to somebody. I hear that they have given them assurance that they will take the party from us. I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states. When God has given you peace, you say you don’t want peace. Whether you are in Bauchi or wherever your hands will get burnt. You will never see peace again.”

