The former governor of Kaduna state El-Rufai has engaged with Nigerians on his X page (formerly Twitter)

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai dropped some weekend nuggets related to his recent ordeal with some top politicians in Nigeria and his preferred successor, Kaduna state governor Uba Sani

Meanwhile, El-Rufai is in court with the Kaduna State House of Assembly over alleged fraud of N432 billion, of his eight-year administration

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai took to his official social media page over the weekend to share his personal thoughts on what he termed ‘envy’ among Nigeria’s political class.

Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai speaks amid N432bn court battle with state assembly. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Channels TV reported that his alleged lamentation follows allegations of corruption and misappropriation of government funds during his eight years as governor of Kaduna state.

Legit.ng recalled that the Kaduna State House of Assembly had claimed that his eight-year administration allegedly siphoned N432 billion, leaving the state with huge debt liabilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Responding, El-Rufai’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, affirmed the integrity of the El-Rufai government and dismissed as “scandalous”, the claims by the committee.

He has since filed a fundamental rights suit at the Federal High Court in Kaduna against the state House of Assembly.

However, in a series of posts on his on X page on Saturday, El-Rufai who described envy as an ‘incurable disease’ said he doubted if it could be cured among the political class.

El-Rufai tweeted:

“WEEKEND REFLECTION: “NONE of us has to fail for ALL of us to succeed. And in unity there is strength.” – @VP Kamala Harris, US Vice President (2021-2024) and Democratic Presidential Candidate at the Democratic National Convention,

“The quote above led me to reflect on the meaning and implications for our situation in Nigeria. Feelings of envy require that EVERYONE fails for ONE to succeed.

“Envy is quite prevalent amongst the key actors in our political system. Competence, capacity, and commitment are some personal leadership qualities that attract the envy of those lacking or deficient in these indices."

Read more about El-Rufai here:

El-Rufai breaks silence on corruption allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai had predicted the fall of his successor, Governor Uba Sani, over his administration's policies.

El-Rufai urged his supporters to support Sani's government with prayers and not to feel disturbed by the move against him.

The former Kaduna governor added that he remains unperturbed by the state assembly's move to probe his administration.

Source: Legit.ng