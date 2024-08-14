The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced an investigation into the administration of former Kaduna state governor

Jimi Lawal, a special adviser to Nasir el-Rufai, in the former governor’s first term from 2015-2029 has been invited by the ICPC

Lawal described his invitation over alleged fraud as politically motivated, stating that he has nothing to hide

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has invited Jimi Lawal, a former special adviser of Nasir el-Rufai for interrogation over alleged fraud.

The ICPC slated Lawal’s interview for Wednesday after the former counsellor on the Kaduna economic development council requested a rescheduling due to the nationwide protest.

Lawal has responded to the invitation, stating that he is not afraid of a probe as he has nothing to hide.

This was disclosed in a statement issued through his media officer, Austin Oniyokor, TheCable reports.

According to the statement, Lawal said he found out about the ICPC invitation after he returned a missed call from an unknown number.

The former El-Rufai’s aide said he asked for a rescheduling till after the protest, which the official consented to.

He further stated that he called the ICPC official on Monday, August 12 to ask for the new date since the protest was over.

“At about midnight on Monday, 12th August 2024, the official sent the soft copy of the invitation dated 12th August 2024, to him.”

Lawal described his invitation over alleged fraud as politically motivated. He also said reports that he has been placed on a watchlist were wide of the mark.

“It is clear from the foregoing facts that this so-called investigation is malicious and politically motivated. It is the reason orchestrated media reports are being churned out to smear Lawal’s image in the eyes of right-thinking members of the public even before he is heard.

“Otherwise, how does N144 million allegedly traced to his account from some private companies translate to N11 billion?

