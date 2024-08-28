Some politicians in the northern region are allegedly plotting against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections

The meeting of some northern bigwigs within the past few months has raised suspicion among political observers that the region is trying to wrestle power from President Tinubu

However, Shehu Sani, a human rights activist and politician of northern extraction, criticised the waves of partisan and sectional agendas promoted by people with vested interests

FCT, Abuja - A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, Shehu Sani, has warned against the desperation of some northern elites to return to power.

This came as the former senator reacted to speculations that President Bola Tinubu's loyalists are battling some opposition elements of northern origin.

Shehu Sani tasks Tinubu on security, others

In a recent report, The Punch quoted the ex-legislator as saying:

“If President Tinubu succeeds in addressing the security situation, education, and poverty in Northern Nigeria, no northern elite will stop him from being re-elected in 2027.

“The desperation to return to power in 2027 by some northern political elites is not in the interest of the North but is driven by personal reasons, as some of them have been schemed out.

"So, they often turn to a sectional agenda when their own personal interests are affected.”

Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, Tinubu, 72, is a longtime political power broker in the prominent West African nation. He took over from Muhammadu Buhari, a man he helped to the presidency.

