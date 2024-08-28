2027: Shehu Sani Speaks Amid Alleged Desperation by Northern Political Elites To Return to Power
- Some politicians in the northern region are allegedly plotting against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections
- The meeting of some northern bigwigs within the past few months has raised suspicion among political observers that the region is trying to wrestle power from President Tinubu
- However, Shehu Sani, a human rights activist and politician of northern extraction, criticised the waves of partisan and sectional agendas promoted by people with vested interests
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, Shehu Sani, has warned against the desperation of some northern elites to return to power.
This came as the former senator reacted to speculations that President Bola Tinubu's loyalists are battling some opposition elements of northern origin.
2027: “It will spell doom,” Lukman sends message to Atiku, others over delayed alliance against Tinubu
Shehu Sani tasks Tinubu on security, others
In a recent report, The Punch quoted the ex-legislator as saying:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
“If President Tinubu succeeds in addressing the security situation, education, and poverty in Northern Nigeria, no northern elite will stop him from being re-elected in 2027.
“The desperation to return to power in 2027 by some northern political elites is not in the interest of the North but is driven by personal reasons, as some of them have been schemed out.
"So, they often turn to a sectional agenda when their own personal interests are affected.”
Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, Tinubu, 72, is a longtime political power broker in the prominent West African nation. He took over from Muhammadu Buhari, a man he helped to the presidency.
Read more on 2027 election
- 3 reasons former President Buhari may back Atiku against Tinubu in 2027
- 2027 presidency: Buhari’s ex-aide explains how Atiku, Peter Obi will work for Tinubu’s re-election
- “I’ll contest for president in 2027”, Atiku declares, video emerges
2027: Presidency plays down talks of northern opposition
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency expressed its belief that by the time Nigerians approach the 2027 general election, citizens will know that President Tinubu will win his second term as the nation's leader.
According to Temitope Ajayi, a presidential aide, Tinubu was focused on delivering good governance.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.