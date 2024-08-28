The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to federal government policy on the age limit for sitting WAEC and NECO

The former vice president said the policy belongs in the Stone Age and should be condemned by everyone

Atiku added that the policy shows how the “Tinubu government behaves like a lost sailor on a high sea"

FCT, Abuja - Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has lambasted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government over the age limit for sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examination Council (NECO)

Atiku said the ministry of education’s policy is an “absurdity and a disincentive to scholarship.”

Atiku said the policy belongs to the Stone Age

He said the decision shows how “Tinubu government behaves like a lost sailor on a high sea. “

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this in a post shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku

He described the policy as belonging to the Stone Age and should be condemned by everyone.

“This controversial policy belongs in the Stone Ages and should be roundly condemned by everyone who believes in intellectual freedom and accessibility.”

Atiku added that the decision not to consider specially gifted students is an embarrassment to the body of intellectuals

“It is discouraging that even while announcing this obnoxious policy, the government inadvertently said it had no plan to cater to specially gifted pupils. That statement is an embarrassment to the body of intellectuals in the country because it portrays Nigeria as a country where gifted students are not appreciated.”

WASSCE: ASUU, NUT differ as FG bans under-18

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that mixed reactions trailed the federal government’s decision to ban under-18 candidates from sitting for WAEC, and NECO.

The Secretary-General, the Nigerian Union Of Teachers, (NUT) Dr Mike Ene, said enrollment in crèches due to economic pressures has made it unrealistic to restrict learning based on age.

Ene said the only way this policy could work is if it’s implemented from the foundation.

