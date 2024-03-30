Kaduna state governor Uba Sani has dragged former governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, into the state's huge debt burden

Kaduna state - Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State said his administration inherited a huge debt burden from the previous administration of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Sani said he inherited $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from El-Rufai.

He said Kaduna state is paying almost triple what was borrowed by El-Rufai’s administration due to the rise in the exchange rate.

He stated this while addressing a town hall meeting in Kaduna on Saturday, March 30, Daily Trust reports.

According to Sani, N7bn out of the N10bn federal allocation for the state in March was deducted to service the state’s debt.

The governor lamented that N3bn left was not enough to pay Kaduna state’s monthly salaries of N5.2 billion, The Punch reports.

Sani disclosed that his administration had not borrowed “a single kobo” since he assumed office despite the debt he inherited.

“Despite the huge debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities sadly inherited from the previous administration, we remain resolute in steering Kaduna State towards progress and sustainable development.

“We have conducted a thorough assessment of our situation and are sharpening our focus accordingly. It gladdens my heart to inform you that despite the huge inherited debt on the state, till date, we have not borrowed a single kobo.”

El-Rufai's son speaks on father's failed ministerial appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai's son, Bello and lawmaker representing the Kaduna north federal constituency in the House of Representatives, said Nigeria lost an effective administrator.

According to the lawmaker, he and other members of the family pleaded with the father to accept the ministerial nomination from President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmaker said he felt disappointed after learning his father's nomination was rejected by the Senate. He revealed that he, Governor Sani and one of his former commissioners convinced him to accept it.

