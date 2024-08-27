Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state said he did not borrow N40 billion as widely reported in some sessions of the media

The State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, said the reports are misleading and capable of creating confusion

Osuoza explained that Oborevwori's administration only guaranteed an N40 billion loan facility for the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Delta state, Asaba - The Delta state government has denied the report that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori borrowed N40 billion.

The State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, said Oborevwori “has not borrowed any money” since the inception of the state’s current administration.

Osuoza said the reports are not only misleading Photo credit: Sheriff Oborevwori

Source: Facebook

Osuoza stated this in a communiqué signed and released on Tuesday, August 27, The Punch reports.

He said, “The reports are not only misleading but also capable of creating misunderstanding and confusion in the state.”

The Commissioner said records are available for anyone who wishes to verify that the Oborevwori administration has not borrowed any money to date

Osuoza, however, explained that:

“What the Oborevwori administration did was to graciously guarantee an N40 billion loan facility for ALGON, to enable it to offset the unpaid pension liabilities of retired local government personnel.”

“Repayable over five years, the loan is to be repaid through direct debits to the Local Government Councils.”

Legit.ng recalls that the Delta state government a decided the newly approved N70,000 minimum wage.

Governor Oborevwori met with organised labour leaders; the NLC and the TUC, to finalise moves on the implementation of the new minimum wage wage.

Legit.ng reported that this came after civil servants threatened to cripple the economic activities of states that refuse to pay workers N70,000, a month after Tinubu signed the wage bill into law.

PDP sweeps LG poll in Delta

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the ruling party, PDP emerged victorious in the just concluded local government election in Delta state.

PDP secured 25 seats in the LG polls and also clinched 499 of the 500 councillorship seats, while the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), secured a win in one ward.

Jerry Agbaike, the chairman of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, confirmed the development via a statement and shared further details

Source: Legit.ng