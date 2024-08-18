Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has dropped a message about what true power is, quoting American entrepreneur and philanthropist Warren Buffet

El-Rufai's comment is coming amid his alleged rift with his successor, Uba Sani, and that he was no longer on good a term with APC and President Bola Tinubu's government

Presently, El-Rufai is being probed by the Kaduna state assembly over ₦432bn fraud allegation against his administration

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has X-rayed what true power is, with a quote from a United States entrepreneur and philanthropist, Warren Buffet, amid the alleged rift between him, his successor, Uba Sani, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor, in a tweet on Sunday, August 18, quoted Buffet as saying that true power is about not responding to all the things that are being said about oneself, describing it as an "enduring message."

“You will continue to suffer if you have a reaction to everything that is said to (or about) you. True power is sitting back and observing things with logic. True power is restraint. If words control you that means everyone else can control you. Breathe (smile) and allow things to pass.”

El-Rufai's controversies with Sani, APC, Tinubu

This is coming amid the controversies that El-Rufai was not on good terms with the leadership of the APC and President Bola Tinubu's administration following his recent meeting with opposition leaders, including Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The former governor was also said not to be in a good relationship with his successor, Uba Sani, following the allegation of ₦432 billion fraud allegation against his administration by the Kaduna state House of Assembly.

El-Rufai is presently in court against the state assembly to clear his name of the allegation of fraud levelled against his government.

