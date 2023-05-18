The Labour Party (LP) claimed that there is an attempt by a breakaway group in the party led by Pa Lamidi Apapa to 'confuse' a Kano state High court to invalidate all the elections won by the party in the 2023 elections

LP said allies of Apapa sneaked out of Abuja to Kano state on Wednesday, May 17, where they teamed up with other political parties

Apapa group allegedly said LP failed to submit register of voters to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Kano, Kano state - The Labour Party (LP) says it is aware of an attempt by a group led by the factional National Chairman of the party, Pa Lamidi Apapa, to lead a Kano state High court to invalidate all the elections won by the party in the 2023 general election.

The Labour Party raised the alarm in a statement on Wednesday, May 17, signed by Obiora Ifoh, the Acting National Publicity Secretary.

Labour Party has accused a “breakaway group” of the party led by Apapa of approaching a court in Kano to seek the nullification of the party’s recent electoral victories. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Ifoh said:

"Suspended National Legal Adviser and a key member of the disgraced Apapa group, Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan, on Wednesday while the Presidential Appeal Tribunal was sitting in Abuja with all attentions focused on it, clandestinely sneaked out of Abuja to Kano state where he in collaboration with some members of the other political parties asked the court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party, particularly, the national assembly in the 36 states and FCT on the ground that we didn’t submit register of voters to INEC."

The Labour Party alleged that Akingbade who presented himself as representing the Labour Party, did not oppose the motion, thus forcing the judge to reserve judgement for Thursday, May 19.

Furthermore, the statement added the Labour Party will appear before the court on Thursday, May 18, 'to set aside the proceedings'.

Labour Party's battle with Lamidi Apapa

Not long ago, the Labour Party alerted Nigerians of alleged plots by Apapa to hijack the party and by extension, target all our cases in the tribunal. The party said it has evidence.

While Apapa is insisting he is the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, many supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party, see him as mole.

On Tuesday, May 17, he was disgraced at the court of appeal, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng