BREAKING: El-Rufai Drags Kaduna Assembly to Court, Gives Reason
The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has filed a suit against the Kaduna state House of Assembly over the allegation that his administration for eight years siphoned ₦432bn and left the state in huge debt.
El-Rufai dragged the State House of Assembly before the Federal High Court in Kaduna in a fundamental human rights suit.
According to Channels, the counsel to the former governor, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, challenged the House committee's report, which indicted El-Rufai with corruption allegations.
Source: Legit.ng
