Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Katsina state, has predicted the fall of his successor, Governor Uba Sani's administration

El-Rufai urged his supporters to support Sani's government with prayer and that they should not feel disturbed by the move against him because the governor would fall like a candy in kid's hand

The former Kaduna governor stated that the move by the state assembly to probe his administration did not perturb him

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has said that he is not disturbed by the state assembly's move to probe his administration. He added that his successor, Governor Uba Sani's government, may not succeed.

The immediate past governor of the northwest state made the comment at a Sallah gathering with his associates on Tuesday, June 18.

El-Rufai speaks on the fall of Governor Sani Photo Credit: @ubasanius, @elrufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai urged supporters to pray for Sani

According to the Guardian, El-Rufai also advised him to refrain from engaging in a war of words with the governor’s aide, predicting that Mr Sani, after jumping up and down, would eventually fall off like candy.

He said:

“Support the governor and his cabinet members with prayers for them to do the right thing. Don’t feel hurt with what’s going on. When he is done prancing, he will fall off like candy (in a kid’s hand).”

This is the first time the former governor has publicly commented since the crisis ensued between him and his successor.

Has Kaduna assembly concluded investigation of El-Rufai

The Kaduna State House of Assembly's ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the administration of El-Rufai recently submitted its report to the house.

Henry Zacharia, the chairman of the committee set up to probe all finances, loans, and contracts awarded during El-Rufai's administration, gave an account of their findings on Wednesday, June 5.

According to Zacharia, most of the loans El-Rufai's administration obtained were used for purposes other than those for which they were obtained. He added that in other cases, due processes were not followed.

Speaking after receiving the report, Yusuf Liman, the speaker of the Kaduna state assembly, stated that a total of N423 billion was diverted by the previous administration, while leaving the state in a huge debt.

Source: Legit.ng