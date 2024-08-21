A delegation of prominent political figures, including the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, visited former vice president Atiku Abubakar at his Abuja residence on Wednesday, August 21

The group, which included former governors Nasir El-Rufai, Sule Lamido, and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was seen in pictures posted on social media

Legit.ng reports that the visit was a courtesy call to seek Atiku's blessing for the marriage of his daughter to a member of the Kashim Imam family

Asokoro, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, welcomed the family of Kashim Imam on Wednesday, August 21.

Legit.ng reports that the Imam family was led by former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to Atiku's Asokoro residence in Abuja. The delegation came to formally request the hand of the ex-vice-president's daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage.

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, played host to a high-profile delegation at his Asokoro residence on Wednesday, August 21.

Atiku hosts delegation over daughter's marriage

According to an update by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Atiku's special assistant on broadcast media, prominent dignitaries at the event include the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; and former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa state and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, among others.

Shehu said:

"The mini-gathering was a testament to the esteem in which His Excellency Atiku Abubakar is held, and the significance of the occasion."

Check out some pictures from the event below:

Atiku's marriages and personal life

Atiku, 77, once declared that his goal was to expand the line of the Abubakar with his polygyny disposition. Several women have publicly borne his name (and at least 28 children).

His partners include Titilayo Albert, Ladi Yakubu, Princess Rukaiyatu Mustafa, Fatima Shettima, and Jennifer Douglas.

Atiku and at least two of his wives are separated.

